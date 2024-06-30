Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Up Political Crowd With “Powerful Message”

Hollywood movie star and former Republican Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to his native Austria for his 2024 Austrian World Summit (AWS) in Vienna.

With the photos above and below, AWS reported that Schwarzenegger “fired up the crowd with a powerful message: ‘We know governments have the power to cut through the red tape in emergencies…This is f—— crazy! The Earth is dying!'” Schwarzenegger added: “It’s time to take bold action and cut through the bureaucracy to save our planet. Let’s join forces and fight for a sustainable future.”

AWS speakers included some of the world’s leading climate figures such as Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and Senior advisor to President Joe Biden on international climate policy, John Podesta.

As seen above, Schwarzenegger and Podesta appeared on MSNBC together and said, “Environmental issues shouldn’t be political.” Schwarzenegger noted that he’s a Republican and Podesta is a Democrat and added that alliances to political parties shouldn’t matter because “we all drink the same water and breathe the same air.”