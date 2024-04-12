News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Fmr GOP Chief of Staff Slams Trump, “Dime-Store” Demagogy

by in Daily Edition | April 12, 2024

Bill Kristol

Bill Kristol, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) visited former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida today and held a joint press conference.

Johnson announced: “We’re going to introduce legislation to require that every single person who registers to vote in a federal election must prove that they’re an American citizen first. You have to prove it.” Johnson added, “That will be a new part to the federal law, a very important one.”

Note: U.S. federal law already bans non-citizens from voting in U.S. federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has been repeating false claims about Democrats registering undocumented immigrants to vote throughout his 2024 campaign. While in Iowa, Trump said: “I think they really are doing it because they want to sign these people up to vote. I really do. They can’t speak a word of English for the most part, but they’re signing them up.”

[A 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation.]

Bill Kristol, former White House Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle responded to the Johnson/Trump press conference and wrote: “Is anyone stupid enough to fall for this dime-store, know-nothing demagogy?”