U.S. Senator Brings Up Sexually Transmitted Disease on Fox News

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) yesterday spoke about the popularity of President Joe Biden and criticized the economy on Fox News by saying: “The American people have figured it out and that’s why if you believe the polls the president is polling right up there with, um, with chlamydia.”

As heard in the clip below, a pregnant pause followed the mention of the sexually transmitted disease and the host quickly pivoted to the remarks of another senator.

Hannity didn't want to touch this one pic.twitter.com/MLIBmI4vZX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2024

It’s not the first time recently that Kennedy has shocked an audience with sex-related content. At a Senate hearing in September, Kennedy read from the graphic memoir Gender Queer which has been removed from several school libraries across the country.

After the hearing, Kennedy was interviewed on Fox News and said: “If you’re a consenting adult, you have the right do to whatever you want to in the privacy of your bedroom with another consenting adult. But you don’t have the right to tell kids about it unless their parents agree.”

(Maia Kobabe, the author of Gender Queer, says the book was not written for children, nor does Kobabe recommend the book for children.)

Note: Kennedy’s chlamydia mention had some commenters remembering a Kennedy political opponent’s allegation that the Senator not only says over-the-top things — but says them with an over-the-top (fake?) accent. When Democrat Gary Chambers ran against Kennedy in 2022, he circulated the video below questioning Kennedy’s authenticity — a video some users shared in the comments on the chlamydia post.