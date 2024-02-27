Rudy Giuliani Calls Governor “Dictator”

Former New York City mayor and former personal attorney for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is in Palm Beach, Florida providing his thoughts regarding today’s presidential primaries in the state of Michigan on his podcast ‘America’s Mayor.’

As seen in the video below, around the 5:12 mark, when his off-camera assistant Ted refers to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Giuliani interrupts and asks, “do you feel it necessary to call her Governor Whitmer because you’re from Michigan or is it a sign of respect for [a] dictator?”

America's Mayor Live (E351): ELECTION 2024—Previewing Michigan's Presidential Primary https://t.co/sVSPYKDXdW — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 27, 2024

Giuliani adds, “I have no respect for her because I consider her someone who has no understanding of the United States Constitution, human rights, decency, being honest, treating yourself the way you treat other people, because of the way she dealt with Covid and the way she dealt with her citizens.”

Whitmer faced fierce backlash over her strict stay-at-home orders during the pandemic which she issued in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In October 2020, then-President Donald Trump called Whitmer a “dictator.”

After a plot to kidnap Whitmer was thwarted, Trump said of the Governor: “She wants to be a dictator in Michigan and the people can’t stand her.” Whitmer said Trump’s rhetoric triggered action by hate groups including those involved in the failed plot.

Giuliani has also been called a dictator. In the MSNBC series When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story, filmmaker Rebecca Gitlitz told People magazine that before 2011, Giuliani has “always been a deeply racist, deeply misogynistic, deeply opportunist and ego-driven person. Rudy’s journey has always been about opportunity and skirting the law and skirting the system.” She added, “My favorite line of the entire documentary is that Rudy ‘is a dictator looking for a balcony.’”