Mary Trump Trolls GOP Lawyer With 4-Word Dare

Former President Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump pounced on conservative pundit and lawyer Jonathan Turley‘s Biden family takedown with a 4-word response that went viral with more than a million views.

Turley suggested — though he later says he didn’t — that criminality runs in the Biden DNA, going all the way back (at least) to the President’s great-great-grandfather, whom Turley pegs for attempted murder charge during the Abraham Lincoln era. (Some responders critical of Turley’s tack suggested he look at the number of Americans whose great-great-grandfathers owned slaves during the same period — presumably to prove that this did not predict a propensity for enslavement in future generations.)

Introducing his piece on X, Turley wrote: “The Hill is out with my column in a recent discovery of the criminal history of the great-great-grandfather of Joe Biden. It turns out that the evasion of accountability may be something of a family trait acquired through generations of natural selection.”

Responding with a searing provocation, Mary Trump wrote simply: “Now do my family.”

It’s a snark-strewn Pandora’s box of an invitation to explore the reputations and activities of generations of Trumps, an exercise that Mary Trump has already gone partially through to produce her book about the Trump family, which casts Donald Trump as “the world’s most dangerous man.”

Mary Trump is an outlier among Trump family members in criticizing the former President, who has repeatedly exhibited a unique ability to engender fealty that his detractors find astonishing and — often enough — beyond the pale given Trump’s alleged transgressions. The trait is most noticeable in Trump’s family, with his children all playing major roles in his business and politics to the point that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump — son Eric Trump’s wife — may well be next-in-charge at the RNC.

But Mary Trump remains a resistor and a boisterous never-Trumper. The former President’s niece has (unsuccessfully) sued her uncle alleging that he cheated her out of her inheritance and written the aforementioned book — Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man — to tell a different story than the legend of self-made billionaire that Donald Trump presents.