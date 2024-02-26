Congressman Writes Note in Russian So Comer’s Audience Can Read It

U.S. House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) were on Fox News yesterday once again promoting their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden and the on-going investigation of the President’s family (son Hunter Biden and brother Jim Biden).

Comer and Jordan continue to claim that they have evidence (bank records, texts, emails) that suggest President Biden was involved in “corrupt business schemes.” Their accusations took a blow recently when their star witness, former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, was arrested by the Department of Justice on charges of lying — after admitting to having “extensive” contacts with Russian intelligence officers who provided a false story about Hunter Biden.

For their pursuit of an American president using information falsely provided by Russian operatives, Comer and Jordan stand accused by Democrats of being “useful idiots” for Vladimir Putin — or worse. (Jordan has since walked back earlier claims about the importance of Smirnov’s testimony in the case, now downplaying its significance.)

I put it in Russian for Comer so his main audience can read it:



Торговля влиянием – это индустрия Вашингтона, и американцы устали от вопиющей коррупции.



Банковские записи, текстовые сообщения, электронные письма и показания свидетелей показывают, что Джо Байден знал о… https://t.co/89bMsCHMnL — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 26, 2024

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) translated Comer’s claims about the Bidens into Russian and posted his work with the caption (in English): “I put it in Russian for Comer so his main audience can read it.”

[Note: Today in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II ordered Smirnov’s detention after prosecutors raised concerns that he could flee the country. “There is nothing garden variety about this case,” Wright said. “I have not changed my mind. This man will be remanded pending trial.”]

As AP reports: “Smirnov is charged with falsely telling his FBI handler that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid President Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each around 2015. The claim became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry of President Biden in Congress.”

