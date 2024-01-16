Republican Senator Claims NASA Is Scaring Kids, “Don’t Trust Government”

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), former member of the Senate’s Subcommittee on Space Science, and Competitiveness, which oversees NASA as well as other government agencies, is calling for Americans to “reject climate change alarmism.”

Lee is amplifying the opinion of fossil fuel advocate Alex Epstein, who like Lee rejects the scientific consensus on climate change and who claims NASA “should retract and apologize” for publishing what he considers “propaganda” directed at children.

[Note: Epstein is the founder of the for-profit organization Center for Industrial Progress, whose clients have reportedly included the president of the Kentucky Coal Association and thecoaltruth.com.]

Epstein points to a page on the NASA Climate Kids’ website, which reports that “the global average sea level has risen over 7 inches in the past 100 years,” and suggests that if it continues at this pace, “if the ice keeps melting, a global sea level could rise more than 20 feet,” which would put a lot of coastlines in the U.S. — including the populous cities of Miami and New Orleans — under water.

The government took money from you.



Then gave it to NASA.



NASA then used that money to lie to you.



And scare your kids about climate change.



Don’t trust government with such things. #RejectClimateAlarmism. https://t.co/KkQ3XUxcYA — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 15, 2024

Lee responded to the NASA email: “The government took money from you. Then gave it to NASA. NASA then used that money to lie to you. And scare your kids about climate change. Don’t trust government with such things.”

The NASA Climate Kids website is produced by the Earth Science Communications Team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology.

In addition to the exploration of the solar system, JPL has “pioneered radar scatterometry for ocean surface wind measurements, radar altimetry for sea surface height, synthetic aperture radar for natural hazard and solid earth applications, gravity measurements to characterize Earth’s cryosphere and water cycle, and a number of spectrometer advances for atmospheric sounding and land surface measurements.”