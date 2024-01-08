Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Flaunts String Bikini Pics, ‘Beautiful Couple’

Hollywood mega movie star Mark Wahlberg (Ted, Boogie Nights, The Fight, The Departed) rang in the New Year with his wife, former model Rhea Wahlberg, and their children in Barbados. On a boat in the Caribbean, Rhea rocked a black string bikini, as seen in the stunning photos below. Mark approves of the photos: he’s dropping fire and applauding emojis in her comments.

Be sure to swipe to see Rhea and Mark canoodling in the sea (slide #7).

Wahlberg fans are also going wild over the recently released couple photo below. As more than one fan replied: “Beautiful couple.” And their daughter, Ella Wahlberg, replied: “My favorite people.”

Get ready to see more of the two-time Oscar nominee: Mark Wahlberg will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming family-friendly adventure movie Arthur the King, which is based on a true story.

In Arthur the King, Wahlberg plays the protagonist, an adventure racer who adopts a stray dog named Arthur to join him in an epic endurance race. Official trailer below.

Arthur the King, which co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast & Furious, Game of Thrones), Simu Liu (Barbie, Kim’s Convenience, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Juliet Rylance (The Knick) will be released on March 22, 2024.