Julianne Hough Cuts Her Own Hair, “It’s So Cute!”

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough is embracing the “new year, new you” mantra. As seen in the video below, Hough visits celebrity hair stylist Riawna Capri at her Nine Zero One hair salon but when she sits in the chair, she boldly cuts her own long locks.

Hough writes: “Out with the old energy, and in with the new,” but warns fans with the hashtag #donttrythisathome.

Hough reports it was “such a funny day — it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through.”

She adds: “It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh.”

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the 7-minute cut. As one fan replies: “inspired to do this! I hate spending $80 on a 5 min trim!” Hair stylist Nikki Lee is asking Hough: “please cut my hair next?!” But not all fans are as confident about cutting their own hair, as one admits: “I’m sitting here watching this telling myself ‘don’t get any ideas.'”

Get ready to see more of Hough and her gorgeous blonde hair: with the stunning photo above, she writes: “business mode⚡️Big things are coming in 2024… stay tuned.”