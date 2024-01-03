Heidi Montag Flaunts Bikini Video After Losing 22 Lbs. “Look at Me Now!”

Heidi Montag is best known from her days on the MTV reality TV series The Hills (2006-2010) and for marrying her co-star Spencer Pratt in 2008. Montag and Pratt have been married since 2008 and are parents of two children — 6-year-old son Gunner and 13-month-old son Ryker.

The 37-year-old mother of two is ringing in the New Year with a new gig as a spokesperson for Hydroxycut, which describes itself as “America’s #1 selling weight loss supplement brand.”

[NOTE: Weight loss, always a competitive commercial category, got a big boost in media attention last year with prescription options like Wegovy and Ozempic becoming more commonplace and well-known. Harvard Health Studies examines the effects of the prescription drugs here.]

As seen in the video below, Montag is flaunting her physique in a black string bikini — after losing 22 lbs. — in Hydroxycut’s national ad campaign which will be rolling out on TV and online over the next few months. “Just look at me now!” she says in the ad.

Montag writes: “My journey with the brand started over the summer, when in a push to ‘look my best self,’ I turned to Hydroxycut and their array of different products, like Gummies, Drink Mixes and Capsules.” With a conscious effort to eat a well-rounded diet and working out, Montag adds, “If you’re willing to put in the effort, Hydroxycut works! It certainly did for me.”