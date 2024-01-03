Madonna Stuns in Strapless Lace Corset, Gucci Beach Hat

Last year was a difficult one for mega pop star Madonna. Before launching her Celebration world tour, the 64-year-old blonde bombshell developed a serious bacterial infection and was in the ICU for several days. After her recovery, Madonna, said: “I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me. And my children were there. And my children always save me, every time.”

As seen above and below, the mother of six rang in the New Year with her children and looking healthy in a strapless black lace corset and wide-brimmed Gucci hat and sunglasses. She captioned the photo series: “Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It’s A Good Life……….Happy 2024 !!”

Swipe to see her with her son Rocco Ritchie (#2 on boat); daughter Lourdes Leon (#3 in black lace swimsuit); fashion photographer Mert Alas (#4); and fashion designer Stella McCartney (#5), among others.

Get ready to see more of Madonna: as seen above, she’s still on her 40-year retrospective Celebration Tour, which includes three nights at Madison Square Garden (January 22, 23 and 29) and will end on April 26 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.