Comer Rejects Dems Request To Release Border Patrol Testimony

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announced at a meeting of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee yesterday: “I have a unanimous consent request for introduction into the record about a memo transcribing interviews of these patrol chief agents.”

Raskin turned to the Committee Chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and asked, “Can we release those nine border patrol transcripts from last year? Of all of these agents who testified?”

It appears that James Comer doesn’t want to release transcripts from previous interviews with border patrol agents because it may contradict the Republicans’ narrative pic.twitter.com/ZwpNqtfuSf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 17, 2024

Comer mumbled “we’ll get back with you” and then looked at the papers in front of him and said clearly, “Yeah,” which prompted Raskin to reply, “terrific.”

Comer clarified, “No, no, I said I’m happy to take that issue up with you.”

Comer then preceded to read from the paper in front of him: “Today is a meeting about the border crisis that this administration created…we heard Democrat mayors all over the United States talk about this issue. We have highly qualified witnesses here to discuss this serious matter. So I suggest that questions be addressed to the witnesses today. We have two witnesses.”

When Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) asked Comer “why would there be resistance to releasing the full transcript of border agents you interviews?”, Comer interrupted and repeatedly said, “That’s not a point of order.”

When the Congresswoman added, “why don’t you want the public to see those transcripts?” Comer used his gavel and declared (regarding Stansbury): “She’s out of order.”

As seen below, U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief patrol agents, John Modlin of the Tucson Sector and Gloria Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, testified on security at the Southern border and the influx of migrants entering the country illegally before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in February 2023.

Both witnesses testified on the need for more resources — more border agents and immigration judges — to help improve border security.

While the Republicans claim the “Biden administration created this crisis,” the President’s requested supplemental national security package (which Republicans including Comer and House Speaker Mike Johnson seem likely to not accept) sets aside $14 billion for border policies, including the hiring of more than 1,000 additional border patrol agents and asylum officers.

Note: Comer’s denial of the request for the full transcripts of testimony obtained by Republicans underscores why Hunter Biden requested to provide testimony publicly and not behind closed doors.