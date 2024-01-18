U.S. Congressman Slams Trump’s “Cruel, Uninformed, Nasty” Playbook

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) excoriated his Republican colleagues in the House for “turning the House of Representatives into the Committee to Re-Elect Donald Trump.”

McGovern said: “Mr. Chairman I have a serious question for my Republican colleagues — did the Trump campaign write these bills for you? Because they seem right out of the [Trump’s] political playbook — cruel, uninformed, nasty bills.”

The bills McGovern addressed include legislation like the Pregnant Student Rights Act, which McGovern asserts isn’t about pregnant student rights at all, but ultimately about banning abortion.

“What they want is to ban abortion, a total ban,” said the Congressman. “That’s what these bills are about. Don’t believe their spin.” McGovern later said that Republicans “want to throw women in jail for making decisions about their own bodies.”

Concluding, McGovern said: “These are awful, awful, awful bills.”

Every week it’s the same story—another Trump inspired attempt to attack women and ban abortion nationwide.



I will keep going to the House Floor and calling Republicans out on their lies and BS. pic.twitter.com/cbebGjC9PP — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 17, 2024

McGovern, who was presiding over the House when the Capitol was breached on January 6, 2021 — and who was one of the last Members of Congress to evacuate the floor as the “rioters attempted to enter the chamber” — slammed the recent raft of proposed GOP legislation as essentially similar to that breach, which he also characterized as emanating from Trump’s “political playbook.”

[McGovern’s statement on the third anniversary of the attacks reiterated his belief that it was “a day of violence and rage…not just an attack on the United States Capitol Building [but] a coordinated attack on democracy, led by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans in Congress.”]