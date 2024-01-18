News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

GOP Candidate Slams Dems Who Shrunk His Muscles in Ad, “My Pipes Are A Lot Bigger”

by in Daily Edition | January 18, 2024

Tammy Baldwin

Hovde's opponent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, photo: Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is running for her third term against multi-millionaire businessman Eric Hovde, who has the support of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

Hovde, who ran in the 2012 Republican Senate primary (and lost to former Governor Tommy Thompson) owns a home in Madison, Wisconsin, but Baldwin refers to him as a “California bank owner mega millionaire.”

As seen below on MSNBC, Baldwin is warning voters in the Badger State that if Hovde wins, “he could very well be the deciding vote for a national abortion ban. He has said he is totally opposed to abortion rights.”

The Baldwin campaign is painting Hovde as a Californian in their campaign ads (he reportedly owns a $7 million home in Orange County) and claims he “belongs on a beach in California where he lives, not in Wisconsin trying to become our senator. It’s time to go back to your Laguna Beach mansion.”

As seen above, a smiling Hovde posed in front of one of the ads and wrote, “C’mon Dems, if you’re gonna park this truck outside my building, can you at least give me bigger muscles? My pipes are a lot bigger than this guy’s.”

Hovde occasionally flaunts his “pipes” on social media as seen above swimming in snowy Wisconsin in January, and below at a Fourth of July party with his daughter and her bikini-clad friends.