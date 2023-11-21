Purdue Basketball Dunk Video “Poetry in Motion” Goes Viral

The official NCAA March Madness account on X is circulating the video below which highlights the “poetry in motion” of the 2023-24 Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball team, recently ranked No. 2 by AP.

Taken at the Maui Invitational yesterday, the video captures junior Caleb Furst (1) dunking with three of his teammates — sophomore Braden Smith (3), freshman Myles Colvin (5), and fifth year senior from Southern Illinois Lance Jones (55) — jumping in synchronicity with Furst.

Purdue fans and even IU fans are going wild over the “unbelievable” video. More than one asked, “Is this real?!”

One Hoosiers fan admitted: “I love and hate this (as an IU fan) at the same time! Love it more than I hate it!” Another admitted: “I’m ashamed at how many times I watched this.”

Note: At the Maui Invitational, the Boilers defeated No. 10 Gonzaga 73-63. They play No. 8 Tennessee (who beat Syracuse) in the semifinal today at 8 pm.

That’s our QB.



✅ 13 points

✅ 6 assists

✅ 5 steals

✅ 4 rebounds



📝 First Purdue player to reach those marks in a game in at least 15 years.



pic.twitter.com/vlBxEndJTl — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 21, 2023

Other starting Boilermakers to watch for: returning seniors Zach Edey and Mason Gillis, and sophomores Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer. Note: Furst’s “little” brother, 6’6″ forward Josh Furst (20), is a freshman on the team.

Former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel, who played under current Head Coach Matt Painter) and is now an on-camera analyst for Big Ten basketball games, says “Lance Jones was one of the under-appreciated portal pickups of the summer.” Boiler Up!