PGA Golfer Mike Weir’s Wife Stuns in Barely There Sheer Wedding Dress

Canadian professional golfer Mike Weir is best known for winning the Masters Tournament in 2003, making him the only Canadian man to ever win one of golf’s four major championships.

On Sunday, the 53-year-old athlete married Bachelor alum Michelle Money, 43, in Hawaii. Money competed for the attention of The Bachelor Jesse Palmer on Season 23 in 2002.

For the big day, Money wore a stunningly sheer dress wedding dress by Muse Berta.

Money described it as “a bohemian style dress that has all the sexy touches I wanted.”

The Utah native told People magazine: “I walked into a bridal store in Salt Lake and found it on the sale rack. I put it on and fell in love!”

Get ready to see more of Weir: he’s been named the International Team Captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup which will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 24-29, 2024.