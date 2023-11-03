Jessica Alba Targeted by Anti-Abortion Company, Roseanne Barr

Conservative Trump-supporting comedian Roseanne Barr stars in the new ad campaign for PublicSquare, a digital marketplace designed to “connect freedom-loving Americans to the businesses that share their values.”

Hey guys! I was on tour this past month and did a little behind-the-scenes documentary for y'all courtesy of @officialpsq!!! Enjoy my process:) Support non-communist, non-satanic, pro-American businesses by using Public Square. Download the app in link on next post. #Sponsoredad pic.twitter.com/p3ntm8C4kG — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 2, 2023

Barr is one of many highly influential individuals including Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, Jr., Charlie Kirk, and former Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, who are ambassadors for the PublicSquare brand and “drive consumers and businesses to the platform,” where consumers can shop for household supplies and apparel and “support patriotic causes.”

We at $PSQH are thrilled to collaborate with @TuckerCarlson, as we build an ecosystem of alternatives to the existing commerce and media incumbents, respectively 🇺🇸https://t.co/VTdSP1gXol — PublicSquare (@officialpsq) October 24, 2023

One of the products offered on the conservative marketplace is the diaper brand is EveryLife. PublicSquare launched the brand in July and according to its September 2023 investor presentation, “EveryLife is the answer to the established diaper brands like Coterie, Hello Bello, and The Honest Company that are increasingly focused on promoting progressive causes over providing quality products at a fair price and in line with traditional American values.”

PublicSquare reports that “a portion of every sale helps us donate diapers to pro-life pregnancy centers and adoption facilities.”

The EveryLife ad below starts with a voice-over: “While so many companies are promoting what is wrong, we choose to celebrate what is right.”

The Honest Company is an American digital-first consumer goods company based in Los Angeles and co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, an outspoken Democrat who endorsed Obama in 2008 and 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and President Biden in 2020.

Note: During the divisive presidential election of 2016, The Honest Company sold “bipartisan” diapers that featured illustrations of both U.S. political party symbols, the donkey and the elephant, holding hands. Watch the ad below.

At the time, Honest CEO Jessica Alba said: the “Honest election diapers were inspired by all of the little ones out there who were born not to see red or blue, but simply to love.”