Nikki Haley Puts Governor on the Spot for Endorsement

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley is spending a lot of time in New Hampshire as she continues her longshot run to top the 2024 Republican presidential ticket.

Local online news site NH Journal is following Haley on the campaign trail and reporting her soundbites on issues including immigration (“repair legal immigration and base it on merit, not quotas”) and anti-Semitism (“colleges who don’t keep Jewish students safe, promote violent antisemitic rhetoric should lose their federal tax status”), among others.

At the Poor Boy’s Diner in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu (above) gave an “enthusiastic” introduction for Haley.

Questions for @NikkiHaley at Londonderry stop, she starts it off with question for @GovChrisSununu: “Are you ready to endorse me yet?”



SUNUNU: “I’m getting there!”@nhgop #nhpolitics #FITN — NH Journal (@NewHampJournal) November 2, 2023

Note: On March 5, 2023, Governor Sununu said: “If the election were today, Ron DeSantis would win in New Hampshire. There’s no doubt about that in my mind.” Sununu added, “We want the next generation. The next big idea. And that’s what we’re gonna deliver.”

Last week, Sununu spent time with DeSantis on his New Hampshire campaign trail, too. It was the first time Sununu spent an entire day with a candidate in the Granite State. When asked if that was signal of endorsement, Sununu said: “The race is wide open.” He then asserted that the most important thing for Republicans is to win the presidency “and Donald Trump can’t do it.”