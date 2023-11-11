Is Elon Musk’s Bulletproof Tesla Truck Built For Insurrectionists? He Says “Apocalypse”

“When the folks driving these can’t be stopped by cops and run rampant don’t say I didn’t warn you,” comments Condé Nast legal eagle Luke Zaleski, considering the new bulletproof Cybertruck from Tesla, which Elon Musk says is “supposed to be tough, right?”

Musk avidly describes assaulting the vehicle with 50 rounds from a Tommy Gun, plus some 9-millimeter assaults.

[NOTE: The Tommy Gun is the Thompson submachine gun, patented in 1920, and made into an American icon as a staple in countless gangster films and in real life massacres. It was used by the American military in World War II.)

When the folks driving these can’t be stopped by cops and run rampant don’t say I didn’t warn you — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 10, 2023

Zaleski is responding to a video mashup by an X account called TeslaAIBot and featuring podcast persona Joe Rogan talking with Musk — peppered with lots of rip-roaring shoot-em-up movie scenes.

Tesla and Musk didn’t design the truck for an insurrection — as some onlookers suggested in comments on the video — unless that insurrection turns into a full-blown apocalypse, which former President Donald Trump has frighteningly indicated in recent nihilistic rhetoric. (Trump often refers to the coming moment, indicating more than just the imminent election, as “the Final Battle” — a decidedly apocalyptic phrase.)

Musk, under whose leadership the social media network X has reportedly elevated the voices of many calling for insurrection, calls the Tesla Cybertruck “the best in apocalyptic technology.”