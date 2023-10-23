Former White House Doctor Calls Senator “Fat Two Fingered Buffoon”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) served as the White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump (from 2013-2018). In 2019, Jackson announced his run for Congress in Texas’s 13th district and won the seat in 2020.

Jackson, who attended the January 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at the White House Ellipse and who objected to certifying Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential electoral votes, has endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

While voting for Trump-endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House, Jackson shared the video below of U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) rushing down a staircase at the Capitol building.

Johnson wrote: “BIGFOOT SIGHTING IN THE SENATE OFFICE BUILDING! Who would’ve thought this fat, two fingered buffoon could move so fast!? Slow down and enjoy the Senate Jon, because very soon you will be OUT!!”

BIGFOOT SIGHTING IN THE SENATE OFFICE BUILDING! Who would’ve thought this fat, two fingered buffoon could move so fast!? Slow down and enjoy the Senate Jon, because very soon you will be OUT!!

pic.twitter.com/3xCDyWC7G0 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) October 19, 2023

Note: At the age of 9, Tester lost three fingers on his left hand when grinding meat in his family’s butcher shop.

When I was a kid, I lost three fingers grinding meat in our butcher shop. Don’t worry, we cut the rough parts out of the story — for the most part.



P.S. Sharla and I still use that same meat grinder today. #mtpol #mtsen pic.twitter.com/guqYElWrKX — Jon Tester (@jontester) July 10, 2018

What’s the beef between Jackson and Tester? When Jackson was nominated by Trump to head the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018, Tester (who was ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee) raised concerns (and allegations of unethical behavior) about Jackson. Jackson denied the allegations but withdrew his nomination.

Senator Tester is seeking a fourth term as he runs for re-election in 2024. His seat is “one of the Republican Party’s biggest targets” as it aims to win back the Senate. Tester will face the GOP’s favored candidate, Tim Sheehy. It’s also been reported that Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale hasn’t ruled out challenging Sheehy. Rosendale was one of the eight Republicans who voted this month to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.