Ann Coulter Body Shames ‘The View’ Host, “Awwww, Poor Baby!”

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is reacting to news that longtime U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has been indicted on federal corruption charges that allege, among other charges, that he aided and provided sensitive information to the government of Egypt.

Coulter doesn’t have anything positive to say about Menendez, of course — his defenders are scarce right now on both sides of the aisle. But Coulter is also expressing disdain for Menendez pals too, like The View co-host Ana Navarro.

[Note: Menendez, who has held his Senate seat since 2006, stepped down as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but has adamantly refused to resign from the Senate and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing — despite the stacks of cash and gold bars found in the raid of his home.]

Navarro got emotional on the The View when speaking about Menendez, who she says she has known for almost 30 years. (She watched as the Senator avoided conviction in 2017 on different corruption charges.) Navarro admitted to being “shaken” by the latest news and added: “This looks ugly. This looks bad. This is hard to explain.”

Coulter pounced on Navarro’s vulnerability and wrote: “Awwww, poor baby! Have yourself a rib roast or something, you’ll feel better.” That rib roast jab — and its portrayal of eating as an emotional crutch — targets a sensitive area for Navarro. (It’s the kind of targeted personal attack Coulter is expert at.)

Awwww, poor baby! Have yourself a rib roast or something, you'll feel better. pic.twitter.com/1UD0U4xdnw — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 26, 2023

Navarro has written and spoken about her weight-loss journey several times. She recently wrote: “I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The pandemic and menopause made it worse. In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me.” Navarro says that since her mother’s death she’s been learning how to cook and eat healthier, and be more active.