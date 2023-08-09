Gal Gadot Flaunts Famous Legs In Nothing But Sweater

Even though Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Fast X, Shazam: Fury of the Gods!) can’t promote her soon-to-be released action thriller movie Heart of Stone due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the former beauty pageant winner (Miss Israel) can continue to model.

When Gadot shared the stunning photos below, of her posing in nothing but a white knitted sweater and flaunting her long legs, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “I love those legs.” Another cleverly replied: “when pants not dry.”

The photos above are by Dudi Hasson, who also shoot Gadot (eating slices of watermelon) for d. magazine, see below.

When Gadot dropped more modeling photos below, of her striking a pose in a bright yellow dress with ostrich feathers at the wrists, she captioned it with a yellow baby chick emoji.

Get ready to see more of Gadot: Heart of Stone will be released in theaters on August 11. Trailer below.

After Heart of Stone, Gadot will appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated Disney musical movie Snow White with Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story) as the titular character, scheduled for release in March 2024. Gadot plays the infamous Evil Queen.