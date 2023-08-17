Browns QB Deshaun Watson Laughs at Eagles Report on ‘Bad Decisions’

One day before the Cleveland Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles for a NFL preseason game, reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks shared his observations after watching the two teams at two joint practices. Shorr-Parks reported that “the Eagles defense definitely got the better of Watson during the joint practices Watson had a few really nice throws at times, beating good coverage with better throws.”

Shorr-Parks adds about the Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson: “The pass rush definitely got the better of Watson as he was really only effective in 7v7, not 11v11. The Eagles pressure forced Watson into some bad decisions, and in two days, they ended up picking him off as many times as they allowed INTs Stats on Day 2: 7/16, 3 TD, 2 INT Overall in two days: 17/33, 3 TD, 3 INT.”

When Watson saw Shorr-Parks’s analysis, he replied: “Lol” with a blue hat emoji — which is slang for “lie.”

Browns fans are chiming in with their opinions including “The Coach,” a Fantasy Football personal advisor who claims two perfect seasons under his belt. The Coach, who says he’s a Browns fan, admits the Eagles “are loaded on Defense” and are “easily top 5, probably top 3,” so in his opinion, the fact that Watson had 6 TDs/5 INTs is good, which he demonstrated with a thumbs up emoji.

I'm a Browns fan, but as a fantasy football consultant, I am objective about all 32 teams. Making a value judgement on whether Watson was good or not, let's be clear on one thing: the Eagles are loaded on Defense. Easily top 5, probably top 3. So, Watson having 6 TDs/5 INTs? 👍 pic.twitter.com/IISS6gw5kr — PerfectSeasonFFB.com (@ffbcoach) August 16, 2023

The Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 preseason game starts at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 17.