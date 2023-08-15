NFL Analyst Admits He Was Wrong About Commanders Rising Star, “I’ll Take That on the Chin”

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms (son of legendary New York Giants QB Phil Simms) is a football analyst on NFL on NBC.

As seen and heard below on a recent episode of ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned,’ Simms praises Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and his “natural feel for the game” after the QB’s promising preseason Week 1 performance.

Simms reveals his hope for the Commanders: “The one guy we want to see, I want to see turn the corner for them, who would make them (the Commanders) dangerous, is Jahan Dotson.”

[Dotson played college football at Penn State before he was drafted by the Commanders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.]

Simms adds about Dotson: “I know he was good last year. If Dotson became their number one guy with MacLaurin, they’re going to be hard to stop.”

[Fellow Big Ten wide receiver Terry MacLaurin played college football at Ohio State before he was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.]

if terry has a million fans, i am one of them

if terry has ten fans, i am one of them

if terry has only one fan, then that is me

if terry has no fans, then that means i am no longer on earth

if the world is against terry, then i am against the world pic.twitter.com/nOa2krpfla — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023

When Simms’s co-host reminds Simms that he didn’t choose Dotson for his top five wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simms admits, “I was wrong about him… and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints).” Simms says again: “I was wrong. They are better than I expected. No doubt about it. I’ll take that on the chin.”