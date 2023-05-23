Ellen Pompeo, ‘Harry & Meghan’ Director Film Powerful Orphan Adoption Series

Actress Ellen Pompeo is best known for her long-running role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. It’s been announced that, after 19 seasons, Pompeo is leaving the show.

Pompeo is currently working on her next series, the untitled ‘Orphan Project’ about Ukrainian orphan adoption. Pompeo stars and executive produced.

The showrunner on the upcoming hulu series is Liz Garbus, director of the high-profile documentary Netflix series Harry & Meghan starring the then Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others.

The untitled eight-episode ‘Orphan Project’ series, which is based on a true story, is about a “Midwestern couple who adopts what they believe is little girl with dwarfism,” according to imdb. The description reveals that as the couple raises the child alongside their three biological children, they fall “into a battle fought in the tabloids, the courtroom and ultimately their marriage.” The series was created by screenwriter Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon).