Angela Simmons Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, Thigh-High Stiletto Boots, ‘Rip Me Out’

Angela Simmons, daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run, is known for starring in the reality TV franchise Growing Up Hip Hop with Romeo Miller and Shad “Lil Bow Wow” Moss. When not on TV, Simmons is often turning heads as a model.

As seen in the photos below, taken at the luxury resort and special events venue The Chateau on the Ocean in the Florida Keys, Simmons models a tiny strapless mini dress with thigh-high stiletto boots.

She captioned the photo series with a lyric from Latto’s hit song Put It On Da Floor: “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new.”

Simmons’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. More than one replied: “Sexy,” and her boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti, dropped a red heart emoji.

As seen above, The Chateau on the Ocean is where Simmons, 35, threw a surprise party for Gotti, who just turned 42.

Get ready to see more of Simmons: As seen on the Tamron Hall Show in September, she announced her new company, Angela’s Cakes, a line of vegan funnel cakes — the URL is EatAngelasCakes.com.

Simmons, “a vegan foodie with a sweet tooth” is partnering with Slutty Vegan and Pinky Cole, “to create a unique experience for vegans with junk food cravings with her favorite dessert matched with various over-the-top funnel cake toppings.”