Molly Shannon Flaunts Legs in Tiny Sparkly Shorts, ‘They’re Too Small’

Molly Shannon is known for her roles on Saturday Night Live including awkward Catholic school girl Mary Katherine Gallagher, and in a variety of films including Marie Antoinette, Evan Almighty, Year of the Dog, and more recently in Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus, among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Shannon occasionally shares personal photos including the one below. She explains: “Got these sparkly Halston shorts from a vintage store for 100 bucks. they are too small. I have never once worn them other than this pic. But they make me want to kiiiick stretch and kick. Keep or clutter bust? I’m a showgirl at heart. So I’m saving them for some show.”

When Shannon’s The White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge saw the photo, she replied: “They def aren’t too small !! Geez Molly!! They look incredible!!” Leslie Mann (This Is 40, Knocked Up) dropped a red heart emoji, and Lukas Gage replied: “Make em smaller!!” with two fire emojis.

It’s not the first time (and we hope not the last!) Shannon has flaunted her legs — see gorgeous pink bikini pic above.

And with the leggy Hollywood Reporter image above, Shannon wrote: “Supermodel documentary hour!! Total utter INSANITY. It’s like 6 of the most GORGEOUS GIRLS RAISING HELL!! 🔥All the beautiful ladiezzz.”