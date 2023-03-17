Maren Morris Flaunts “Snatched Jawline” With Short Hair, Red Lips

Country pop star Maren Morris knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. The four-time Grammy Award winner wore a stunning, navel-showing dress to this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (see below). It was custom made by design powerhouse Off-White.

While many of her fans loved the dress, there were a few who voiced their dislike of her hair style for the big televised event. As one wrote: “Love the dress. I’m not sure what happened to her hair?”

Just one month later and Morris is turning heads again. When the “My Church” singer attended Sir Elton John‘s Oscars party, she struck a pose in a black one-shoulder dress that emphasizes her cinched waist. That dress is called “Apollo” and it’s by designer Khaite.

This look — especially her new chin-length bob — is getting across the board approval from her fans. As one wrote: “Beautiful classic look, love your short hair.” More than one replied: “This look wins.” Another fan pointed out that Morris’s jawline is “looking SNATCHED!”