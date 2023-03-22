Hillary Clinton Jokes She’s ‘Running Again’ in Return To Ivy League

Hillary Clinton met her husband Bill at the Ivy League’s Yale Law School — and you know the rest of the story. William Jefferson Clinton became the 42nd President of the United States and Hillary — well, she almost became POTUS too. The Electoral College had other ideas in 2016, but that’s not to say Hillary and other colleges can’t see eye to eye.

The former New York Senator and Secretary of State is now headed to Morningside Heights in New York City, where Columbia University — like Yale, an Ivy League institution — is located. Columbia is an elite academic institution from which a guy named Barack Obama graduated in 1983.

While a student there, Obama presumably had some great professors with serious real world experience, but it’s safe to say he didn’t have anybody with the level of experience Clinton will bring to campus.

In the video above, announcing that she’ll be teaching a course called Inside The Situation Room, Clinton says she’ll teach the students “what it was actually like in the room during the Bin Laden raid, the Iran sanctions, the Gaza cease fire, you name it.”

But first there is the goofy introduction, which has students spreading the rumor that Clinton is “running again.” (The payoff? She’s running — literally, on campus — because she doesn’t want to be late for class.)

“What, Hillary’s running again?” asks one student. Another replies: “I know I heard — that’s so crazy.” Some Dems wonder, and are meant to: Is it?