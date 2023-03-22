Piers Morgan Slaps Down Trump’s Son, “Your Father Ran To Me”

Piers Morgan comes very close to nabbing the exclusive on Ron DeSantis‘s announcement that he’s running for the GOP presidential nomination. In a wide-ranging interview with the Florida Governor, Morgan gives DeSantis plenty of latitude to opine on issues — and to attack Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP front-runner.

Morgan also doubles down by publishing a piece in Rupert Murdoch‘s New York Post promoting the interview and, by extension, promoting DeSantis himself.

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. went apoplectic on Morgan, Fox, and the Post, where the cover read –– Ron Hits Don. Morgan slapped right back.

Trump the younger wrote: “Just as radical Dems are indicting Trump & destroying the fabric of our nation with their Police State tactics, DeSantis pathetically runs to the liberal media on orders from his RINO establishment owners to attack my father.”

🤣🤣 a) Your father (send him my best) ran to me dozens of times for interviews and you never called that pathetic…

and b) He’s been attacking DeSantis for months. Isn’t Ron allowed to have a pop back? https://t.co/rbCSxKHhYP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2023

Murdoch and Morgan evidently stopped chuckling at Trump’s characterization of the Post and Fox as “liberal media” long enough for Morgan to respond.

Morgan defended DeSantis’s right to speak up — as if that were in doubt. (This isn’t a “Police State,” after all.) Morgan told Trump’s namesake son that his father “ran to me dozens of times for interviews,” wondering why that wasn’t pathetic.

Morgan writes:

a) Your father (send him my best) ran to me dozens of times for interviews and you never called that pathetic… and b) He’s been attacking DeSantis for months. Isn’t Ron allowed to have a pop back?

Here’s teaser of the Fox Nation interview. It airs Thursday night. Donald Trump Jr’s reaction to the whole of it, if he hasn’t already been shown the content by Fox insiders, will be interesting.