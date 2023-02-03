Steph Curry Says “Issues With Our Team” Need Addressing

Steph Curry played well, but a decisive victory (134-117) by the Denver Nuggets was yet another blow to the false narrative that says Curry can put the Warriors team on his shoulders and carry them to victory.

The NBA — and especially the Western Conference-leading Nuggets — are just too good to be toppled by a merely efficient (but unspectacular) Curry. Not without help. And where is it?

Notably, neither Klay Thompson nor Draymond Green played in the game, with Thompson inactive and Green on the injury/illness list. Their absence puts even more acute pressure on Curry, who shot 10-of-17 but also committed six turnovers. Last season’s surprise Warriors superstar, Andrew Wiggins, shot 3-of-14.

Coach Steve Kerr is trying different Warriors combinations, but he can’t find the juice. The Warriors are 26-26, in 9th place.

Curry remains optimistic, but that is his habitual mode. Whether the reality on the court — with 30 regular season games to go — can match his vision is the big question. The so-called championship hangover should be worn off by now, but teams still bring extra energy against the champs making every game a mountain to climb.

”I’m very optimistic we can get it turned around, but we do have to address certain issues with our team,” he said. “whether it’s performance issues or whether it’s trying to find the right combinations.” It starts, as Curry’s statement does, with performance: if the Warriors don’t perform, it hardly matters what combinations are in place.