Shaquille O’Neal Names 3 Hall of Fame Centers, Only One He Couldn’t “Kill” On the Court

Shaquille O’Neal treated viewers to a sharp study on personal rivalry during a recent TNT broadcast. Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns had mentioned how he loved and respected the Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson, but that love made him want to go at Thompson even harder.

Shaq understands. He felt the same way during his playing days about three of his fellow Hall of Fame contemporaries. But only one of these centers commands Shaq’s ultimate respect. Here’s Shaq on David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, and Hakeem Olajuwon:

“I always had this [problem] too. I just loved David Robinson, but I gotta go at you. I love you Mr. Patrick Ewing, but I gotta kill you. Hakeem, I love you, I can’t kill you, but I’m gonna catch up to you one day.” That’s Shaq paying the big respect to Olajuwon.