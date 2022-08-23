Mike Tyson Drops Drake Clothing Line, Logo with Face Tat “Woulda Been Fire”

The former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, is collaborating with rapper Drake‘s clothing line, OVO (October’s Very Own). The OVO logo is an owl.

As seen in the photos below, Tyson is all smiles wearing his OVO x Tyson gear.

Not every OVO fan is digging it. As one replied: “Love iron mike, but not all over my chest.” Another wrote: “dk bout this one gang.”

One fan with a great sense of humor noted: “The owl with Tyson face tat woulda been 🔥.”

Get ready to see more of Iron Mike: he’s making his acting debut in India cinema in the upcoming Indian sports/action movie Liger. Actor Vijay Deverakonda plays MMA fighter “Liger,” who has a stutter. Coming to theaters on August 25, 2022.