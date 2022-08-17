Ellen Pompeo Eats $267 Baked Potato at Martha Stewart’s Chic Vegas Dinner Party

When not playing a doctor on TV, actress Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) spends time with family and friends.

She recently attended the birthday party of photographer Douglas Friedman, who celebrated turning 50 at the opening of Martha Stewart’s new restaurant in Paris Vegas, The Bedford.

Friedman thanked Stewart “for throwing the chicest dinner party.” Swipe photos above to see Ellen with Martha and Douglas.

As seen in the photo above, Pompeo enjoyed a smashed baked potato with caviar and creme fraiche. She captioned the photo: “People don’t walk ……run …the food is truly truly amazing!!”

According to Eater, the restaurant offers diners the opportunity to turn a $15 baked potato into a $267 side dish if they opt to add four ounces of golden Osetra caviar (one of the most prized and expensive caviars).

Pompeo also attended the grand opening of The Bedford, as seen above with Stewart and her good friend, rapper Snoop Dogg.

Douglas Friedman celebrated Martha Stewart’s recent birthday (she’s 81) with the fun photo collage above.