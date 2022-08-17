Martha Stewart Rocks Yellow Feather Dress In Vegas, Snoop Dogg “Pulls Epic Surprise”

For the grand opening of her new restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart in Paris Las Vegas, Stewart wore a stunning, yellow silk dress with ostrich feathers at the cuffs and hem, which grazes the ankles.

The feather-trimmed silk midi dress is by Valentino.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart kitchen is decorated with white marble counters, stainless steel appliances and gray wood cabinets, and hanging copper pots and pans from the MARTHA by Martha Stewart collection.

As seen below at the restaurant, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo enjoyed the smashed baked potato. Pompeo urged her fans: “People don’t walk ……run …the food is truly truly amazing!!”

Also, at the opening, according to Paris Vegas, Martha’s longtime celeb friend Snoop Dogg “pulled off an epic surprise.”