Pricklee Cactus Water on ‘Shark Tank’ Fave of Basketball Team at Final Four

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Boston, Massachusetts, Kun Yang and Mohammed Hassoun pitch Pricklee. The beverage is promoted as a “delicious, hydrating beverage filled with antioxidants and made from a common desert plant.” (The cactus!)

Pricklee is an alternative especially for those who don’t like the taste of coconut water. Plus, it contains half the sugar and half the calories of coconut water.

Pricklee is available in three flavors: Prickly Pear, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Mango Ginger.

Pricklee is promoting the product everywhere. Cans of Pricklee were served to the women’s basketball team at Irvine Valley College (26-2).

IVC basketball player Paola Roa shared the photos above and wrote: “We are headed to the the FINAL FOUR! The team got it done on our first day of state yesterday. Thanks Pricklee, for getting us hydrated for the tournament.” The Irvine Valley College Lasers play in the CCCAA.

