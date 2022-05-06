Pulp Pantry Chips on Shark Tank Gets Mark Cuban, Mindy Kaling Endorsement

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Kaitlin Mogentalle from Los Angeles, California, pitches her snack food business Pulp Pantry. Pulp Pantry’s really crunchy vegetable (grain free) chips are made with “recycled vegetable waste” aka the pulp made when fruits and vegetables are cold-pressed.

Pulp Pantry chips are promoted as having “more fiber than kale chips, and less carbs than potato and tortilla chips.”

Above: Mark Cuban with bags of Pulp Pantry on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Based on the photo above, potential investor, billionaire Mark Cuban (who has invested in several healthy snack companies on Shark Tank) is a fan of Pulp Pantry chips. He endorsed that product by getting out of his chair and grabbing two more bags of Pulp Pantry.

Hollywood movie star Mindy Kaling is also a fan. After taste testing several bags of alternative chips, Mindy says Pulp Pantry is a favorite BBQ chip.

