Kawaii Lighting Entrepreneur on ‘Shark Tank’ Is Country Music Video Dancer

Kawaii Lighting ‘Shark Tank’ Entrepreneur Stars In Country Music Video

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from North Hollywood, California, Chloe Loop and Lan Bui, pitch Kawaii Lighting. They offer a line of “simple and cute professional lighting product to help one look their best online.” Their $379 lights are available in heart, star and cat shapes.

While Lan is a seasoned entrepreneur with a tech background, his life partner of ten years Chloe comes from a dance background. That’s Chloe dancing in the hot pink mini dress in country music singer Natalie Murphy’s music video “Something I Can Dance To.”

Chloe breaks down the dance she choreographed for Natalie’s video in another cute ensemble in the video below.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]