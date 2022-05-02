Hampton Adams Athletic Tape on Shark Tank Gets NFL Super Bowl Champ To Model

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Las Vegas, Nevada, Seneca Hampton, pitches his company Hampton Adams.

It’s a line of self adhesive tape designed for athletes. It’s promoted as “an ideal hand tape for sports like judo, rock climbing, bouldering, weightlifting, and crossfit.”

Above and below is former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Lance Moore (New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, 2018) modeling for Hampton Adams.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Hampton Adams tape is made of 100% natural cotton substrate and is easy to tear by hand, eliminating the awkward need for scissors when taping one’s hands or fingers… or wrapping sports equipment (lacrosse and hockey sticks and tennis rackets).

Shark Tank is now airing on Monday at 9 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]