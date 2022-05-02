Plunge Cold Plunging Tubs Negotiate Tough On ‘Shark Tank’ After Landing Conor McGregor

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Sacramento, California, Michael Garret and Ryan Duety, pitch their business PLUNGE. It’s a “cool” product (a float tub) designed to help with one’s wellness routine.

As seen in the video above and photo below, they get Shark Robert Herjavec to take the Plunge. And boy, does he scream. When Plunge shared the video above, they report: “Mike & Ryan negotiate toe to toe with all the Sharks on this must-see episode!”

Above: Herjavec on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The smallest PLUNGE bath starts at $4990. Some of the larger models can also serve as a hot tub.

Below is Irish mixed martial artist and UFC lightweight Conor McGregor in one of his PLUNGES. “His team keeps 2 units at the ready, one in Vegas & one in Orange County.”

