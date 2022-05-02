CupBop: Korean BBQ Entrepreneur Asking For $1 Million on ‘Shark Tank’ Is TikTok Star

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Sandy, Utah, Jung Song and Dok Kwon, pitch their quick food business CupBop.

CupBop is “a tasty and convenient new style of eating authentic Korean food.” You pick the protein (chicken, beef, pork, tofu), they mix it in a bowl of rice, cabbage, and noodle.

The two “energetic” entrepreneurs go into the Tank seeking an investment of $1 million in exchange for three percent.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

There are CupBop locations in six states (Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Oklahoma) and there are more than 100 locations in Indonesia (see above).

CupBop has a great social media presence. Check out Jung in the “Eat cupbop, poop gold” TikTok video above. And below, Jung asks “please don’t watch until the end.” The CupBop TikTok account has more than 2 million likes, and Jung a big factor behind their popularity analytics.

Shark Tank airs Mondays at 9 pm on ABC. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]