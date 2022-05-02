Handy Pan: Lori Greiner Tests $30 Frying Pan with Strainer on Shark Tank

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Columbus, Ohio, Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry, pitch their cooking ware tool, a 10-inch frying pan with a built-in strainer, Handy Pan.

Made of ceramic and stainless steel, the Handy Pan is “a pan when you want it, a strainer when you need it!” With the push of a button the pan turns into a strainer.

Lori trying out Handy Pan on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of the Queen of QVC, Lori Greiner, who tries it out for herself. The Handy Pan is now on sale at the company website for $29.99 (free shipping).

