Browndages on Shark Tank Got Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong’o To Model Brown Bandages

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, a husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi, pitch their latex-free, FDA approved bandages, Browndages. The Black-owned business touts Browndages as “the perfect bandage for brown skin.”

In addition to making adhesive stripes (as seen on Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, above), Browndages also makes elastic tape (see below).

When Browndages saw NBA legend Shaq with two light-colored bandages criss-crossed on his brown head (he said he accidentally walked into an exit sign), they shared the image above and wrote: “Who can put us in contact with @shaq? Tag him and let him know we have his shade!“

Browndages also asked their followers to tag Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence after seeing the photo below.

