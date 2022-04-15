Lil Advents Potty Training Game on Shark Tank Waiting For Hasbro Approval

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, a husband and wife with kids from Renton, Washington, Brandon and Mindy Wright, explain how they’ve turned their potty-training struggle into a product used to help toddlers achieve the major milestone of being potty-trained.

Lil Advents’ Potty Time Adventures is a potty-training game that comes with wooden block toys, an activity board, a chart and reward stickers and badges used for positive reinforcement.

Lil Advents also makes washable temporary tattoos (farm animals, dinos, cars and trucks) which can also be used as a reward for potty-training, chores, good behavior, or just straight up fun.

Hours before the premiere of their Shark Tank episode, Mindy shard the fun TikTok video above which captures her transition from blonde hair to pink.

In the video above, Mindy says Lil Advents has created a new Peppa Pig theme but is waiting for approval from Hasbro. She says the new Peppa Pig designs are “on my laptop but I can’t show you, I have to ok it through Hasbro.” She’s also working on a My Little Pony theme.

