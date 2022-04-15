HairFin: Home Hair Cutter on Shark Tank “So Low-Tech It’s Foolproof”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Derby, Connecticut, Tony Litwinowicz, presents his modern solution to an age-old hair-cutting problem with his all-new measuring tool.

HairFin on Amazon

HairFin is a patent-pending home hair cutting device that measures your hair before cutting. The hair cutting guide is available in three different sizes: 2 inch, 3 inch and 4 inch. It works with barber scissors and electric trimmers.

HairFin is getting 5-star reviews on Amazon. One verified customer, who goes by the name Holden Caulfield (aka the pessimistic protagonist of J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye) wrote: “So low-tech it’s foolproof.”

