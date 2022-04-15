Cat Amazing Puzzles on Shark Tank “Fiendishly Clever” — Getting Great Reviews

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Fort Lee, New Jersey, Andrey Grigoryev, pitches his “purrfect” products. His company, Cat Amazing, designs interactive cat toys and puzzle feeders designed to keep a feline stimulated and entertained.

Cat Amazing on Amazon

“As your cat works the treats out of this interactive cat toy and puzzle feeder they shift and slide three inner boxes – continually changing the maze and keeping cats and kittens busy for hours!”

Cat Amazing is receiving 5-star reviews including one titled “Fiendishly clever” by a verified user who also wrote: “I have several cats. One is, I regret to say, not so smart: you need to give him easy puzzles to get him engaged, like putting treats on top of the box.”

