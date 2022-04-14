Mark Cuban Says Zuckerberg, Google Will Try To Stop Elon Musk In “Goblin Mode”

Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban says Elon Musk may have opened the door for one of the global tech giants to take over Twitter. Cuban writes that “every major tech company, Google, fb, et al is on the phone with their anti trust lawyers asking if they can buy Twitter and get it approved.”

And Twitter, Cuban posits, is also “on the phone with their lawyers asking which can be their white knight.”

Every major tech company , Google, fb, et al is on the phone with their anti trust lawyers asking if they can buy Twitter and get it approved. And Twitter is on the phone with their lawyers asking which can be their white knight. Gonna be interesting https://t.co/khCVPzuGiM — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2022

Cuban doesn’t mention Amazon specifically, but might Jeff Bezos want to have a little duel with Musk over the social media platform? A duel here on earth, since the two men are already fighting a battle to win space? (See: Blue Origin vs. SpaceX.)

Bezos, Zuckerberg and company had better start putting on their superhero outfits, because as Axios and other outlets have confirmed, Elon Musk is “in full Goblin mode.”

Musk seemed to say himself during the early part of his Twitter takeover drama that he was in “goblin mode” — a formerly unkind description of his antics that Musk has tried to take back and possess in order to change its tenor.

Since acknowledging his goblinity, Musk’s full-on “I will buy all of Twitter” and “unlock it” move, following his mere 9.2 percent acquisition, pretty much defines goblin mode for everyone who was unsure what it means. It means get out of my way. As with beauty, the plus-minus of the term “goblin” is in the eye of the beholder. It gives Musk acolytes a kick.

Cuban doesn’t say whether he thinks the lawyers can make a Twitter acquisition work for Meta, Google, etc, but he does conclude what’s certain: “Gonna be interesting.” Mark Cuban can be seen on Shark Tank on Fridays on ABC.