Elon Musk Packs 420 Marijuana Joke Into Twitter Offer, Because Of Course He Does

Elon Musk — you’ve heard of him? — doesn’t just like to get spacey when he’s got a SpaceX rocket to launch. No, the richest man on the planet likes to get high within the earth’s atmosphere too, or at least to make some marijuana references from time to time.

Musk just did it again, while randomly choosing the price he’d like to pay for all of Twitter shares. How much? $54.20. Or say it this way: FIFTY-420.

420 is, of course, the marijuana meme, with April 20 (4/20) being a day to celebrate marijuana culture. Back when Tesla stock first surpassed $420 a share, Musk tweeted: “Whoa … the stock is so high lol.”

(Note: Musk shared a blunt on the Joe Rogan show a while back, since he’s, you know, Elon Musk. He also sleeps on the sofa a lot, a predilection shared by a lot of weed fans.)