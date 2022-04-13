Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Discloses His Crypto Investments, These Are “Promising”

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has made a decision to start talking about his investments in Bitcoin and the crypto space in general. And while O’Leary isn’t likely to move markets with a tweet like Elon Musk does, this famously careful investor is drawing interest for his crypto statements.

“I think there’s a lot of promising things happening in the space,” O’Leary says.

O’Leary makes an interesting point by comparing various coin offerings to more traditional software plays. “It’s all software,” he says, “so if I’m buying Google and I’m buying Microsoft, why am I not buying these software ideas?”

Well, he is buying them. Not only does O’Leary own Bitcoin, he says: “I also own Ethereum, I own Solana, I own hbar…I’ve got into Avalanche.”

O’Leary says he also bought a big piece of Polygon. “I just bought a big piece of that private placement,” O’Leary says. So he’s spread his investments throughout some of the most well-known coin offerings.

And unlike a lot of crypto enthusiasts, O’Leary is looking forward to regulation of the sector. “I am fully confident that when it comes to crypto, regulation is coming and it’s a GOOD thing.”

