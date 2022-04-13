Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Takes Down Time Gaming On Beach In Ball Fringe Hat

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran always looks comfortable — it’s an earned privilege for the go-getter New Jersey native who built and sold one of Manhattan’s premier real estate shops.

But it’s not as if Corcoran is prone to relax. She’s always looking for the next new thing, which is how she’s become a real American favorite on Shark Tank. Corcoran oozes grit and authenticity.

So when she does sneak in a little down time — or in this case also across time — Corcoran does it with style. That hat is really a statement right? This beach photo Corcoran shared celebrating National Scrabble Day is clearly just an opportunity to say: hey, I have this hat and you don’t!

Corcoran captions the post with wishes and ambition: “Happy National Scrabble Day! Hope your day is filled with the same excitement as placing a ‘Q’ on a triple letter spot.”

Shark Tank airs on Friday nights on ABC.