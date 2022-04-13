Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Takes Down Time Gaming On Beach In Ball Fringe Hat

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | April 13, 2022

SHARK TANK - "1115" Ð An entrepreneur from Redondo Beach, California, introduces the Sharks to his healthy coconut beverage. A husband and wife duo from Eagle, Idaho, present their unique twist to a typical household item, while entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, hope the Sharks will invest in their food allergy prevention system for babies. Finally, an entrepreneur from Erie, Colorado, pitches his healthy snack product line using an ancient grain on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) BARBARA CORCORAN, GEANIE RODGERS, CHRIS RODGERS

BARBARA CORCORAN with entrepreneurs GEANIE RODGERS and CHRIS RODGERS on "Shark Tank" (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran always looks comfortable — it’s an earned privilege for the go-getter New Jersey native who built and sold one of Manhattan’s premier real estate shops.

But it’s not as if Corcoran is prone to relax. She’s always looking for the next new thing, which is how she’s become a real American favorite on Shark Tank. Corcoran oozes grit and authenticity.

So when she does sneak in a little down time — or in this case also across time — Corcoran does it with style. That hat is really a statement right? This beach photo Corcoran shared celebrating National Scrabble Day is clearly just an opportunity to say: hey, I have this hat and you don’t!

Corcoran captions the post with wishes and ambition: “Happy National Scrabble Day! Hope your day is filled with the same excitement as placing a ‘Q’ on a triple letter spot.”

Shark Tank airs on Friday nights on ABC.

Simple Share Buttons